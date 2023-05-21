Firefighters continue to mop up brush fire in Los Padres National Forest
Blaze chars about 50 acres of land in National Forest off of Highway 166.
Firefighters are continuing to mop up a brush fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest.
The blaze started Friday afternoon, off of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's near the Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo County line, in the Rock Front Ranch area.
The Gifford Fire closed Highway 166 for a few hours Friday before it was contained Friday night.
There's no word of any structures being damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.