California Coast News

Firefighters continue to mop up brush fire in Los Padres National Forest

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 21, 2023 at 6:36 PM PDT
Firefighters mopping up a brush fire in the Los Padres National Forest between Santa Maria and Cuyama.
Los Padres National Forest
/
Blaze chars about 50 acres of land in National Forest off of Highway 166.

Firefighters are continuing to mop up a brush fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest.

The blaze started Friday afternoon, off of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's near the Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo County line, in the Rock Front Ranch area.

The Gifford Fire closed Highway 166 for a few hours Friday before it was contained Friday night.

There's no word of any structures being damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

