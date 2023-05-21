Firefighters continue to mop up brush fire in Los Padres National Forest

Firefighters are continuing to mop up a brush fire burning in the Los Padres National Forest.

The blaze started Friday afternoon, off of Highway 166 between Santa Maria and New Cuyama. It's near the Santa Barbara-San Luis Obispo County line, in the Rock Front Ranch area.

The Gifford Fire closed Highway 166 for a few hours Friday before it was contained Friday night.

There's no word of any structures being damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.