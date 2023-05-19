Country music superstar Brad Paisley doing benefit concert for Tri-Counties non-profit

One of the biggest names in country music is doing a benefit concert to support a non-profit which helps those in need in the Tri-Counties. Country music superstar Brad Paisley is performing at the Santa Barbara Bowl in a benefit for Santa Barbara’s Unity Shoppe.

The Unity Shoppe supplies food, clothing, and other resources to families in need in the region. The organization supplies families with enough food to prepare more than 300,000 meals a year.

Paisley is a big Unity Shoppe supporter, appearing on its annual telethon and even starting a version of the organization to help people in Nashville.

The country music star has had 35 Top 10 singles, and has won 14 CMA Awards, and three Grammys.

Tickets are still available for Paisley’s Sunday night benefit at the Santa Barbara Bowl.