2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Prosecutors say man who intentionally crashed plane in Santa Barbara County agrees to plea deal

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 12, 2023 at 9:47 AM PDT
A Lompoc man has entered a plea deal with federal prosecutors in connection with a plane crash in the Los Padres National Forest, which they say was staged for video cameras. This image from his video shows him bailing out of the plane just before it crashed.
Trevor Daniel Jacob
/
A Lompoc man has entered a plea deal with federal prosecutors in connection with a plane crash in the Los Padres National Forest, which they say was staged for video cameras. This image from his video shows him bailing out of the plane just before it crashed.

Prosecutors say it was a sponsored stunt intended to become an online viral sensation.

It was an attention-grabbing online video. A man showed what appeared to be a harrowing escape from death in the Los Padres National Forest, as he bailed out of a plane with mechanical problems.

But, federal prosecutors say the whole thing was staged, and that now, the pilot has pled guilty to a felony count of obstructing the investigation into the incident.

Trevor Daniel Jacob took off from Lompoc Airport in November of 2021 on what was supposed to be a flight to Mammoth Lakes. He had mounted video cameras on the plane. But, he claimed there was a problem with the plane, and bailed out. The plane crashed in the national forest, while he parachuted to safety.

But, federal prosecutors say the whole thing was staged. They say instead of preserving the wreckage, he airlifted it out of the forest by helicopter, and then destroyed it. He later released a sponsored video chronicling the whole incident.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old man agreed to plead guilty to a count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. It carries a potential 20 year maximum prison sentence.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newsplane crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco