Prosecutors say man who intentionally crashed plane in Santa Barbara County agrees to plea deal

It was an attention-grabbing online video. A man showed what appeared to be a harrowing escape from death in the Los Padres National Forest, as he bailed out of a plane with mechanical problems.

But, federal prosecutors say the whole thing was staged, and that now, the pilot has pled guilty to a felony count of obstructing the investigation into the incident.

Trevor Daniel Jacob took off from Lompoc Airport in November of 2021 on what was supposed to be a flight to Mammoth Lakes. He had mounted video cameras on the plane. But, he claimed there was a problem with the plane, and bailed out. The plane crashed in the national forest, while he parachuted to safety.

But, federal prosecutors say the whole thing was staged. They say instead of preserving the wreckage, he airlifted it out of the forest by helicopter, and then destroyed it. He later released a sponsored video chronicling the whole incident.

Prosecutors say the 28-year-old man agreed to plead guilty to a count of destruction and concealment with the intent to obstruct a federal investigation. It carries a potential 20 year maximum prison sentence.