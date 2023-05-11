2023
Fight leads to stabbing on Ventura County school campus

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash
An Oxnard junior high school campus was the scene of a stabbing Thursday.

13-year-old suffers what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.

There’s been a stabbing on a Ventura County junior high school campus.

Oxnard Police say it happened Thursday afternoon, just as classes were being dismissed for the day at E.O. Green Junior High School.

Officers say there was a fight involving a 13-year-old, and a 14-year-old student. The 13-year-old was stabbed. The student was taken to a hospital with what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody by police, who are still investigating what occurred.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco