Fight leads to stabbing on Ventura County school campus

There’s been a stabbing on a Ventura County junior high school campus.

Oxnard Police say it happened Thursday afternoon, just as classes were being dismissed for the day at E.O. Green Junior High School.

Officers say there was a fight involving a 13-year-old, and a 14-year-old student. The 13-year-old was stabbed. The student was taken to a hospital with what’s described as non-life-threatening injuries.

The 14-year-old was taken into custody by police, who are still investigating what occurred.