Tri-Counties land preserve hit by 2017 wildfire gets FEMA grant to help limit future fire impacts

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 10, 2023 at 5:04 PM PDT
The Ventura Land Trust received a major FEMA grant to help with brushfire prevention and erosion control in its Harmon Canyon Preserve.
Ventura Land Trust
/
Ventura's Harmon Canyon Preserve receives $1.3 million for brush mitigation and erosion control. A major focus is on protecting adjacent homes.

A more than two thousand acre land preserve on the South Coast which was hit hard by the 2017 Thomas wildfire has received a federal grant to reduce future brush fire danger.

The Ventura Land Trust is getting $1,3 million from FEMA to reduce fuels, as well as to deal with erosion issues in the Harmon Canyon Preserve.

A big focus of the project is to remove brush which could pose a wildfire risk to homes adjacent to the preserve, which is in Ventura’s foothills. The plan calls for removing some non-native plants, as well as using goats and sheep to reduce brush.

The preserve suffered major damage to its roads, and trails during this year’s big storms. Repairs allowed the reopening of the lower area of the preserve, but the upper canyon could remain closed until this summer.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco