Some Ventura County healthcare workers rally to support proposed $25 minimum wage for those in the field

Some health care workers on the South Coast rallied for better pay for those in their field.

Dozens of workers took part in a Wednesday afternoon event to support legislation for a $25 an hour minimum wage for health care workers.

"I'm a 30 year CNA (certified nursing assistant) and I don't make 25 dollars (an hour)," said Blanca Torrez-Reyes.

She said it was hard finding enough help before and during the pandemic, and now because of the low wages, recruiting and retaining workers has been even more difficult.

She's concerned that it's affecting the quality of care.

A proposed new state law would create a minimum wage for the state’s health care workers, which supporters say would help ease staffing shortages.

"SB 525 is about bringing an equitable access to a wage," said Ventura County Supervisor Vianey Lopez. She spoke at the rally outside of an Oxnard hospital.

"This bill is raising that minimum wage to $25 to incentivize, and hopefully retain people," she added.

A new UC Berkeley report shows that if passed, and signed into law, the legislation would help nearly 470,000 health care workers in the state.