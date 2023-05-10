Plane which took off from Ventura County crashes into the ocean near one of the Channel Islands

A search is underway for possible survivors from a plane which officials say crashed into the ocean near one of the Channel Islands.

The Lear Jet took off from Naval Base Ventura County Wednesday morning, with three people on board. There’s no word on its destination, but it dropped off the radar at around 8 a.m. near San Clemente Island. That’s northwest of San Diego.

A search was launched. The Coast Guard reported wreckage was spotted in the water about a mile southwest of the island.

Drew Verbis, with Naval Base Ventura County, says it wasn’t a military plane, but one operated by a civilian contractor. The planes are used to ferry people between different military installations.

The three people on board the plane are civilians.