California Coast News

Plane which took off from Ventura County crashes into the ocean near one of the Channel Islands

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:04 PM PDT
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter takes off from San Diego to aid in the search for a missing plane believed to have crashed off of San Clemente Island.
USCG photo
/
Civilian jet which took off from Naval Base Ventura County went down near San Clemente Island, with three people on board.

A search is underway for possible survivors from a plane which officials say crashed into the ocean near one of the Channel Islands.

The Lear Jet took off from Naval Base Ventura County Wednesday morning, with three people on board. There’s no word on its destination, but it dropped off the radar at around 8 a.m. near San Clemente Island. That’s northwest of San Diego.

A search was launched. The Coast Guard reported wreckage was spotted in the water about a mile southwest of the island.

Drew Verbis, with Naval Base Ventura County, says it wasn’t a military plane, but one operated by a civilian contractor. The planes are used to ferry people between different military installations.

The three people on board the plane are civilians.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
