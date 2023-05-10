It's off! SpaceX launches 51 satellites into orbit from Central Coast

It was a spectacular sight visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday afternoon. It lifted off at 1:09 p.m., carrying a payload of 51 Starlink satellites into orbit.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the coast of Baja California. The satellites are part of a growing global network providing internet service to underserved parts of the world.