It's off! SpaceX launches 51 satellites into orbit from Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 10, 2023 at 4:31 PM PDT
A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday afternoon.
SpaceX
/
A Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon launch visible throughout much of Tri-Counties.

It was a spectacular sight visible throughout much of the Tri-Counties.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Wednesday afternoon. It lifted off at 1:09 p.m., carrying a payload of 51 Starlink satellites into orbit.

The reusable first stage booster successfully landed on a barge off the coast of Baja California. The satellites are part of a growing global network providing internet service to underserved parts of the world.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
