Two seriously wounded in Simi Valley shooting

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM PDT
Detectives still trying to sort out what happened, but say the incident wasn't random, and that there is no threat to the public.

Detectives are trying to sort out what led to a shooting in Ventura County which left two men critically injured.

It happened at around 9 p.m. Monday night, on the 1300 block of Arcane Street in Simi Valley.

Investigators don’t think it was a random shooting, and that there was some sort of a conflict with the person who fired the shots. They say there is no danger to the public.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
