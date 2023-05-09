Demand to see Holocaust exhibition in Ventura County so high museum is expanding its hours

The demand to see a powerful exhibition in Ventura County about the Holocaust is so high that they’ve had to open the museum early on some days to accommodate the crush.

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library has sold nearly 70,000 tickets so far to see the exhibition, which is called “Auschwitz: Not long ago. Not far away.”

The exhibition includes hundreds of artifacts from the infamous death camps, and uses Auschwitz to explain the story of the Holocaust.

The museum has been opening at 9 a.m. instead of the usual 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays to help accommodate the flood of visitors. It may expand its morning hours on weekdays to help handle the crowds. The exhibition is scheduled to run through August 13.