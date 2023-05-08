2023
California Coast News

Did you feel it? Small earthquake rattles parts of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM PDT
A small quake rattled parts of Southern California Monday morning.
Magnitude 3.3 quake centered in mountains northeast of Malibu.

A small earthquake rocked parts of Southern California.

The magnitude 3.3 quake occurred at 8:05 a.m. Monday morning. It was centered in the mountains about two miles northeast of Malibu.

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

It was most widely felt in eastern Ventura County, and western Los Angeles County. But, a few people even noticed it in parts of Orange County.

Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco