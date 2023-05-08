Did you feel it? Small earthquake rattles parts of Ventura, Los Angeles Counties
Magnitude 3.3 quake centered in mountains northeast of Malibu.
A small earthquake rocked parts of Southern California.
The magnitude 3.3 quake occurred at 8:05 a.m. Monday morning. It was centered in the mountains about two miles northeast of Malibu.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
It was most widely felt in eastern Ventura County, and western Los Angeles County. But, a few people even noticed it in parts of Orange County.