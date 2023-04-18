2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Two community leaders who advocated for new Ventura County university to receive honorary degrees

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published April 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM PDT
Joshua Hoehne
/

Hannah-Beth Jackson, Carmen Ramirez to be honored at Cal State Channel Islands commencement ceremonies.

A university is going to honor two community leaders who played major roles in the creation of its Ventura County campus. Cal State Channel Islands will present honorary degrees to former State Senator Hanna-Beth Jackson, and Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez.

Jackson served as a State Assembly, and State Senate representative for Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade. She authored legislation which provided the university with some of the land it stands on today.

Ramirez was a community activist who became an Oxnard City Council member, and a Ventura County Supervisor. She was involved in efforts to create, and fund CSUCI. Ramirez died in a traffic collision last summer.

The honorary degrees will be presented at the university’s commencement ceremonies in May. The husband of the late county supervisor will accept the degree on her behalf.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newscal state channel islandsCSUCI
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco