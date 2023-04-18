Two community leaders who advocated for new Ventura County university to receive honorary degrees

A university is going to honor two community leaders who played major roles in the creation of its Ventura County campus. Cal State Channel Islands will present honorary degrees to former State Senator Hanna-Beth Jackson, and Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez.

Jackson served as a State Assembly, and State Senate representative for Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for more than a decade. She authored legislation which provided the university with some of the land it stands on today.

Ramirez was a community activist who became an Oxnard City Council member, and a Ventura County Supervisor. She was involved in efforts to create, and fund CSUCI. Ramirez died in a traffic collision last summer.

The honorary degrees will be presented at the university’s commencement ceremonies in May. The husband of the late county supervisor will accept the degree on her behalf.