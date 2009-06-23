What Should The U.S. Do About Iran?

In remarks from the White House briefing room Tuesday, President Obama asserted, "the Iranian people can speak for themselves."

But critics maintain Obama needs to do more to support the opposition, and defend democratic principles.

Guests:

Danielle Pletka, vice president of foreign and defense policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute

Paul Saunders, executive director of the Nixon Center and associate publisher of The National Interest

