Expert: Iran Protests Full Of Symbolism

Iranian presidential candidate Mir Hossein Mousavi joined a massive crowd of his supporters Thursday on the streets of the capital, Tehran.

Shahram Kholdi, a teaching fellow at the University of Manchester, in England, says the protests against last week's presidential election have been replete with symbolism.

"It has been a very symbolic protest from the beginning," he says. "And when, just two days ago, Mousavi invited his supporters to demonstrate between Inqilab (Revolution) Square to Azadi (Freedom) Square, I think that was when symbolism really reached unexpected heights. ... I think Mousavi proved that he is the master of image and metaphor."

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.