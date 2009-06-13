Tehran Uneasy After Ahmadinejad's Win

There is consternation and confusion in Iran Saturday. Iran's Interior Ministry has declared that President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad won reelection in a landslide. His opponent, moderate reformer Mir Hossein Mousavi, says the election was a fraud.

These results have left many in Iran speechless — and angry. At least 2,000 demonstrators are on the streets of Tehran, setting tires ablaze outside the Interior Ministry and clashing with riot police. Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has called Ahmedinejad's re-election "a divine assessment" and went on state TV to urge the nation to unite behind him.

Host Scott Simon speaks with NPR's Michael Shuster from Tehran about the latest in the outcome of the Iranian election, and the reaction in the streets.

