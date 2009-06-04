Torpedo Squadron Eight: 'A Dawn Like Thunder'

/ /

Historian, novelist and former congressman Robert Mrazek has written a new history of Ensign George Gay's unit, Torpedo Squadron Eight.

In A Dawn Like Thunder, Mrazek tells the story of Gay's squadron's victories in World War II at the Battle of Midway, and later, at Guadalcanal. "In spite of... fearful odds," Mrazek writes, "the Americans chose to confront the Imperial Navy at Midway."

Mrazek consulted surviving members of the squadron, as well as historical sources, for his book.

