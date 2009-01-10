2023
Gaza Simmers; Cease-Fire Resisted

Published January 10, 2009 at 5:00 AM PST
A Palestinian man yells to a crowd in the West Bank city of Ramallah during a demonstration against Israel's deadly operation in Gaza Friday.
David GIlkey/NPR
A Palestinian man yells to a crowd in the West Bank city of Ramallah during a demonstration against Israel's deadly operation in Gaza Friday.

Israel's military attack on Hamas in the Gaza Strip entered its third week as air and ground forces attacked more than 50 targets overnight and Saturday. Fierce fighting continues as both sides ignore a U.N. resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. Palestinian doctors in Gaza say more than 800 people have been killed so far, nearly half of them civilians. Meanwhile, 13 Israelis have been killed since the fighting began, including three civilians.

Host Scott Simon talks to NPR's Eric Westervelt in Israel about the latest developments in the Gaza conflict.

