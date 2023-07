What Palestinians on the West Bank say about the Israeli ground offensive and what needs to be done to reach a cease-fire. Are Palestinians blaming Hamas for the conflict?

Host Liane Hansen speaks with Hanan Ashwari, a member of the Palestinian Third Way Party and a longtime Palestinian negotiator, about the Israeli ground offensive in Gaza and the political reaction from the West Bank.

