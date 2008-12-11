Pakistan, India, And The Obama Administration

Indian officials believe Pakistan is linked to the terrorist attacks in Mumbai. Pakistani authorities maintain they are cracking down on militants. Both countries have nuclear weapons. Should the president-elect place a U.S. intervention in the region on his list of priorities?

Guests:

Ted Koppel, NPR senior news analyst, and former anchor, ABC News' Nightline

Ahmed Rashid, author of Taliban: Militant Islam, Oil and Fundamentalism in Central Asia

Richard Haass, president of the Council on Foreign Relations

