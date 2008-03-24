4,000 American Lives Lost in Iraq, AP Reports

/ /

The Iraq war has claimed at least 4,000 American lives, according to the Associated Press. We will hear personal stories from those who have lost loved ones in the past five years — what families remember most, and how their lives have changed.

Guests:

Paul Schroeder, father of Marine Lance Cpl. Edward "Augie" Schroeder, killed Aug. 3, 2005 near Haditha, Iraq

Rick Turner, medically retired, Marine Lance Cpl. from the 3rd Battlion, 25th Marine Regiment in Brook Park, Ohio; survived suicide car bomb attack on Aug. 1, 2005 in Iraq, the same day six members of his unit were killed near Haditha

Ursula Pirtle, widow of U.S. Army specialist Heath Pirtle, who died Oct. 4, 2003 when his vehicle was struck in Assadah, Iraq

Kevin Mauer, former military reporter for the Fayetteville Observer

