New Pakistan PM Takes Reins Amid Challenges

Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf pledges support for the country's new government, calling it an era of real democracy.

But Pakistan's incoming prime minister, former parliament speaker Yousaf Raza Gilani of the late Benazir Bhutto's Pakistan Peoples Party, faces a truly daunting task.

The country is in the throes of a relentless bombing campaign by Islamist militants, while extremists have been growing stronger in the tribal areas and the economy is a mess.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.