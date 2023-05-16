Local Tiny Desk contestants KCLU loves this year (2023)

Each year NPR hosts their Tiny Desk Contest where thousands of musicians enter from across the U.S. — 2023 is their ninth edition.

This year's winner (Congrats Little Moon) will play a Tiny Desk concert at NPR in Washington, D.C., be interviewed on NPR's All Things Considered and go on tour with NPR Music.

There have been some awesome entries from our region and KCLU wanted to share a few (a nowhere-near-complete list) of the video entries we loved.



ryn - Kaylee (Camarillo)

Mark Barlow - Let's Call It Forever (Isla Vista)

Towse - Tidal Wave (Ojai)

San Miguel - Besito Bom Bom (Topanga)

Delenn Jadzia - Bittersweet (Goleta)

Crimson Skye - FIRE (Pismo Beach)

Hannah Kaye - Dizzy (Santa Barbara)

The Denim Emperor - I Can't Pretend to Care (Ventura)

The Grand Prize Winner for the 2023 Tiny Desk Content was announced on May 15, 2023. Congratulations to Little Moon.