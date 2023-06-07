2023
Science & Technology

Yoga can have big health benefits — just ask the elephants at Houston's zoo

Published June 7, 2023 at 2:47 AM PDT

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Yoga can have tremendous health benefits when practiced regularly. Just ask the elephants at the Houston Zoo. They take daily yoga classes. The older ones do yoga twice a day just to stay limber. One elephant, Tess, is almost 40 and can do handstands. The yoga classes are voluntary, but elephants who participate get special treats like bananas and slices of bread. Who wouldn't do yoga for that?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

