A Connecticut bakery had an unwelcome visitor

You can already imagine the movie pitch - "Cupcake Bear." Staffers at Taste by Spellbound bakery in Avon, Conn., were loading a delivery van with some of their wares when they heard a scream from an employee - there's a bear in the garage. Miriam Stephens, the bakery owner, wrote in an Instagram post that they tried to scare off the bear with shouts. But hungry bears may be indifferent to verbal intimidation. The bear stayed long enough to eat about 60 cupcakes - no record of what flavors the bear may have favored - and some coconut cake.

Bakery staff say the bear was finally induced to leave when they honked the horn of a car. But how do they know he just wasn't full, and was setting out to find 60 cups of coffee? There is surveillance video of the bear's bakery visit, but no photos on their Instagram post. We do not have video or pictures, wrote Miriam Stephens. That was the last thing on our mind. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.