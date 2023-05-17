2023
Science & Technology

Workers chase a chicken that recently got loose on a Mexico City subway line

Published May 17, 2023 at 3:03 AM PDT

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Why did the chicken cross the road or the train tracks? A chicken recently got loose on a Mexico City subway line. The bird temporarily stopped service and sent several workers on a wild goose chase. The video shows maintenance workers and officers in hard hats, using everything from brooms to a jacket to try and catch it. They eventually succeeded, and service was restored. Wow. That was one pollo loco. It's still MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

