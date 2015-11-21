Facebook's New 'Breakup' Feature

SCOTT SIMON, HOST:

Breaking up is hard to do but now perhaps a little easier on Facebook. If you change your relationship status on Facebook from in one to single, a new feature will prompt you to choose if you'd like to see less, a little or none of your former partner's posts. You don't need to twinge to see pictures of the happy weekend you enjoyed with your ex at the Bowling Museum Hall of Fame. And you don't need to seethe to see photos of the month-long cruise along the Adriatic Coast that your former partner just took with some new love who doesn't really understand or care about them the way you did. Kelly Winters, a Facebook product manager, writes (reading) we hope these tools will help people end relationships on Facebook with greater ease, comfort and a sense of control. But is that what you really want? Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

