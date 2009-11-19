'Googled': From Brainchild To Behemoth

How much do you know about the company that knows so much about you? At 11 years old, Google is no longer just a search engine: it's e-mail, video, maps, document storage and sharing ... and, of course, a verb.

In Googled: The End of the World as We Know It, Ken Auletta chronicles the growth of Google, from the brainchild of two computer science graduate students, toiling in a California garage, to the multi-billion dollar, multi-nation corporation it is today.

"The world has been Googled," Ken Auletta writes. "We don't search for information, we "Google" it. ... Whether one applauds or fears this 11-year-old company, there is no question that Google demands our attention."

