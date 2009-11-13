Do Moon Craters Harbor Caches Of Water Ice?

A NASA rocket slammed into a lunar crater in October. A second spacecraft followed minutes later, taking inventory of kicked-up debris and sending data to Earth. Scientists have now analyzed those data, which may reveal whether the moon harbors significant quantities of water ice. Anthony Colaprete, project scientist and principal investigator for the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite (LCROSS) at the Ames Research Center, describes the findings.

