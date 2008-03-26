Who Pays for Our Online Lives?

/ /

On the Internet, we expect things to be free. So who foots the bill for our activities online?

Chris Anderson, editor-in-chief of Wired magazine, Kevin Rose, founder of the social bookmarking site Digg, and Brad Feld, a venture capitalist, talk about the cost of offering online information to millions of people — free of charge.

How exactly do advertisers get their money? And is this the only business model that works?

