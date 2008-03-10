2023
Geeks Mourn the Loss of D&D Creator Gary Gygax

Published March 10, 2008 at 7:00 AM PDT
Adam Rogers, senior editor of Wired magazine, talks about his recent op-ed, "Geek Love," in which he remembers Gary Gygax, creator of the roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons.

He writes, "Mr. Gygax's game allowed geeks to venture out of our dungeons, blinking against the light, just in time to create the present age of electronic miracles."

Rogers' op-ed appeared Monday in The New York Times.

