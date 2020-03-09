Settlement Announced In Suit Over Concerns From Stormwater Runoff From Central Coast Oil Facility

An environmental group reports it’s reached a settlement with an oil company over pollution concerns stemming from a Central Coast facility. The Environmental Defense Center sued the Pacific Coast Energy Company over storm water runoff at the company’s Orcutt Hill facility.

The EDC contended that polluted storm water runoff from the 5400 acre site was flowing into two creeks. The suit claimed the pollution would then end up in the Santa Maria River, and ultimately the ocean.

The settlement calls for the oil company to make a number of site improvement to keep storm runoff out of nearby creeks. The company also is donating $115,000 to a fund for non-profits working to restore Central Coast creeks and watersheds.