Settlement Announced In Suit Over Concerns From Stormwater Runoff From Central Coast Oil Facility

By 51 seconds ago

An environmental group reports it’s reached a settlement with an oil company over pollution concerns stemming from a Central Coast facility. The Environmental Defense Center sued the Pacific Coast Energy Company over storm water runoff at the company’s Orcutt Hill facility.

The EDC contended that polluted storm water runoff from the 5400 acre site was flowing into two creeks. The suit claimed the pollution would then end up in the Santa Maria River, and ultimately the ocean.

The settlement calls for the oil company to make a number of site improvement to keep storm runoff out of nearby creeks. The company also is donating $115,000 to a fund for non-profits working to restore Central Coast creeks and watersheds.

Tags: 
edc
OIL POLLUTION
cal coast news

Related Content

Environmental Group Sues Oil Company In Santa Barbara County Over Storm Water Pollution Concerns

By Jul 13, 2018

An environmental group is suing an oil company in Santa Barbara County, claiming that polluted storm water runoff from its facilities in the Orcutt area is contaminating creeks, and the ocean.

The Environmental Defense Center claims that the pollution is coming from the Pacific Coast Energy Company’s 5400 acre North County facility. The suit says the company is violating the Clean Water Act.