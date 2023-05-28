Texas House votes to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

With the sound of the clerk ringing the bell...

RASCOE: ...There was a stunning development in the Texas House of Representatives yesterday.

DADE PHELAN: Mr. Murr voting aye.

RASCOE: One headline called it an intra-GOP showdown. But when the votes were in...

PHELAN: Have all members voted?

RASCOE: ...One hundred and twenty-one House members, including 60 Republicans, voted to impeach Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton.

PHELAN: The resolution is adopted. The chair directs the chief clerk to notify the governor of the House's action.

The impeachment stems from allegations made by former staffers of Ken Paxton accusing him of bribery, improper influence and abuse of office. The allegations date back to 2020, but a few months ago, Paxton announced he'd reached a settlement of $3.3 million with the staffers and asked the state to pick up the tab. That led to a Texas House committee investigation and, eventually, yesterday's impeachment. Ken Paxton has denied any allegations of wrongdoing, calling the proceedings a sham. Next up, a trial in the Texas Senate, where members include Paxton's own wife.