2023
Politics

Texas House votes to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published May 28, 2023 at 5:06 AM PDT

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

With the sound of the clerk ringing the bell...

(SOUNDBITE OF COURT BELL RINGING)

RASCOE: ...There was a stunning development in the Texas House of Representatives yesterday.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DADE PHELAN: Mr. Murr voting aye.

(SOUNDBITE OF COURT BELL RINGING)

RASCOE: One headline called it an intra-GOP showdown. But when the votes were in...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PHELAN: Have all members voted?

(SOUNDBITE OF COURT BELL RINGING)

RASCOE: ...One hundred and twenty-one House members, including 60 Republicans, voted to impeach Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

PHELAN: The resolution is adopted. The chair directs the chief clerk to notify the governor of the House's action.

RASCOE: The impeachment stems from allegations made by former staffers of Ken Paxton accusing him of bribery, improper influence and abuse of office. The allegations date back to 2020, but a few months ago, Paxton announced he'd reached a settlement of $3.3 million with the staffers and asked the state to pick up the tab. That led to a Texas House committee investigation and, eventually, yesterday's impeachment. Ken Paxton has denied any allegations of wrongdoing, calling the proceedings a sham. Next up, a trial in the Texas Senate, where members include Paxton's own wife. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe
