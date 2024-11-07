Who will control the House? It’s down to these uncalled races

Loading...

Updated November 08, 2024 at 12:11 PM ET

Control of the House is still too close to call, according to the Associated Press. There is still a lot of outstanding vote in western states, like California, where there are multiple competitive races.

Democrats need a net gain of 4 seats to win the majority.

Democrats have flipped 4 seats and are leading in 2 other of the 11 remaining Republican-held competitive seats.

Republicans have flipped 3 and are leading in 2 of the 10 remaining Democratic-held competitive seats.

If that all holds, Democrats would be +6 and Republicans +5 for just a net gain of D+1.

That would mean, if all that holds, Republicans would keep the House with a 3-seat majority.

