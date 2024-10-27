2024
Bad Bunny boosts Harris as a Puerto Rico ‘joke’ backfires on Trump

By NPR Washington Desk,
Tamara Keith
Published October 27, 2024 at 9:44 PM PDT
Vice President Harris campaigns at Freddy and Tony’s Restaurant in Philadelphia on Oct. 27, 2024.
Andrew Harnik
/
Getty Images
Vice President Harris campaigns at Freddy and Tony’s Restaurant in Philadelphia on Oct. 27, 2024.

Updated October 28, 2024 at 12:27 PM ET

Vice President Harris was promoting a new pledge to boost Puerto Rico’s economy in Philadelphia on Sunday — contrasting her approach with that of former President Donald Trump — when her message got some unexpected traction thanks to her opponent’s rally in New York.

A comedian warming up the crowd at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally called Puerto Rico a “floating island of garbage” — drawing outrage from Boricuas far and wide, and boosting support for Harris’ message.

Bad Bunny performs in Miami on May 24, 2024.
Eva Marie Uzcategui / AFP
/
AFP
Bad Bunny performs in Miami on May 24, 2024.

Megastar Bad Bunny posted Harris’ Puerto Rico pledge to his 45 million Instagram followers, and other Puerto Rican artists followed suit.

Trump's campaign has distanced itself from the comment and a flurry of Republican politicians followed suit.

The 'joke' could have political impact in a key state

On Monday, Harris told reporters she was proud to have the support of Bad Bunny and Jennifer Lopez, and said Trump's rally was an example of how he has divided the country.

"Donald Trump spends full time trying to have Americans point their finger at each other, fans the fuel of hate and division. And that’s why people are exhausted with him," Harris said.

Puerto Ricans living on the island don’t get to vote in the presidential election. But Boricuas living on the mainland do — and in Pennsylvania, a pivotal state in this year’s race, they wield significant clout.

According to UCLA’s Latino Policy and Politics Institute, about 580,000 Latinos in Pennsylvania can vote in this election — and most of them are Puerto Rican.

Unidos US Action Fund said it would work to amplify the issue in the swing states Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada as it works to get out the Latino vote.

"This level of disrespect toward Puerto Ricans and Latinos at large is unconscionable and, more importantly, a reminder that when people show you who they are, believe them," said Rafael Collazo, executive director of the group, in a statement.

Harris made the rounds at Freddy and Tony’s Restaurant on Sunday, a Puerto Rican mainstay in Philadelphia. She had earlier announced in a straight-to-camera video message that she would create a new Puerto Rico Opportunity Task Force if she wins the election.

Harris said the federal government would work with the private sector and island leaders to find ways to create more jobs there, and also pledged to rebuild the island’s rickety power grid.

“I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and competent leader,” Harris said.

Copyright 2024 NPR
