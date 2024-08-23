What we saw at the DNC in Chicago
Four days, dozens of speakers and many balloons later, the 2024 Democratic National Convention is officially over.
Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination for president on Thursday night. She is the first woman of color to be a major party presidential nominee.
Throughout the convention hundreds, and sometimes thousands of people gathered each day outside the United Center in Chicago to protest the war in Gaza.
Take a look at what our photographers captured.
