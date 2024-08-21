Here’s who’s speaking on Day 3 of the DNC

Updated August 21, 2024 at 21:18 PM ET

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Tim Walz will have his moment Wednesday night in Chicago. The Minnesota governor will accept the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nomination.

His speech will follow two days of celebration at the Democratic National Convention, including remarks by former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama Tuesday night in which they warned against complacency in this election.

The main programming at the DNC is expected to run from around 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET (5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT). Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates .

We’ll update this page when the full program is released, but here are some highlights to watch for Wednesday night:

Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former presidential candidate

of New Jersey, former presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, who has a close relationship with Walz

of Minnesota, Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, one of a number of Republicans speaking through the week in support of Harris

speaking through the week in support of Harris Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, who fueled momentum to replace President Biden with Vice President Harris on the ticket

of California, who fueled momentum to replace President Biden with Vice President Harris on the ticket Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg , who also ran for president in 2020 and was considered for Harris’ running mate

, who also ran for president in 2020 and was considered for Harris’ running mate Former President Bill Clinton . Hillary Clinton spoke on Monday about past and future efforts to break the glass ceiling.

. about past and future efforts to break the glass ceiling. Musical performers include John Legend and Stevie Wonder.

and Oprah Winfrey will be making a surprise appearance.

Thursday is the final night of the convention, culminating in Harris’ acceptance of the presidential nomination.

Here's the full program for Wednesday evening (all times in the local Central time zone):

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Alex Hornbrook

Executive Director of the 2024 Democratic National Convention Committee

Gavel In

The Honorable Cory Booker

United States Senator, New Jersey

Invocation

Sri Rakesh Bhatt

Sri Siva Vishnu Temple

Bishop Leah D. Daughtry

The House of the Lord Churches

Pledge of Allegiance

Students from Moreland Arts & Health Sciences Magnet School from St. Paul, MN

National Anthem

Jess Davis

Presentation of Honorary Resolutions

The Honorable Jaime Harrison

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Joined by Vice Chairs The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Ken Martin, Henry R. Muñoz III, Treasurer Virginia McGregor, and Finance Chair Chris Korge.

Remarks

Mini Timmaraju

President and CEO of Reproductive Freedom for All

Remarks

Alexis McGill Johnson

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund

Remarks

Cecile Richards

Reproductive Rights Champion

Remarks

Kelley Robinson

President of the Human Rights Campaign

Remarks

Jessica Mackler

President of EMILYs List

Remarks

María Teresa Kumar

Founding President and CEO of Voto Latino

Remarks

The Honorable Tom Suozzi

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

6:00 PM

Welcome Remarks

The Honorable Cory Booker

United States Senator, New Jersey

Joint Remarks

The Honorable Aftab Pureval

Mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio

The Honorable Cavalier Johnson

Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Joint Remarks

Rashawn Spivey and Deanna Branch

Lead pipe removal advocates

Remarks

The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware

Remarks

The Honorable Grace Meng

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Remarks: “Project 2025—Chapter Three: Freedoms”

The Honorable Jared Polis

Governor of Colorado

Remarks

The Honorable Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Florida

Remarks

The Honorable Suzan DelBene

Chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee

Remarks

The Honorable Keith Ellison

Attorney General of Minnesota

Remarks

The Honorable Dana Nessel

Attorney General of Michigan

Joint Remarks

Jon Polin and Rachel Goldberg

Parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

Performance

Maren Morris

American singer-songwriter

7:00 PM

Remarks

The Honorable Veronica Escobar

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Texas

Remarks

The Honorable Chris Murphy

United States Senator, Connecticut

Remarks

The Honorable Javier Salazar

Sheriff of Bexar County, Texas

Remarks

The Honorable Pete Aguilar

Chair of the House Democratic Caucus

Influencer Remarks

Carlos Eduardo Espina

Content creator

Remarks

Olivia Troye

Former Trump administration national security official

Remarks

The Honorable Geoff Duncan

Former Lieutenant Governor of Georgia

Remarks

The Honorable Bennie G. Thompson

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi

Remarks

Sergeant Aquilino Gonell

Retired United States Capitol Police Officer

Remarks

The Honorable Andy Kim

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New Jersey

Influencer Remarks

Olivia Julianna

Content creator

Performance

Stevie Wonder

American singer-songwriter and musician

Remarks

Kenan Thompson and Guests on Project 2025

American comedian and actor

8:00 PM

Host Introduction

Mindy Kaling

Remarks

The Honorable Hakeem Jeffries

U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Leader

Remarks

The Honorable Bill Clinton

42nd President of the United States

Remarks

The Honorable Nancy Pelosi

Speaker Emerita of the U.S. House of Representatives

Remarks

The Honorable Josh Shapiro

Governor of Pennsylvania

Remarks

Alexander Hudlin

Jasper Emhoff

Arden Emhoff

Remarks

The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto

United States Senator, Nevada

9:00 PM

Performance

Amanda Gorman

National Youth Poet Laureate

Remarks

The Honorable Wes Moore

Governor of Maryland

Remarks

The Honorable Pete Buttigieg

Performance

John Legend

American singer-songwriter

Sheila E.

American singer and drummer

Remarks

The Honorable Amy Klobuchar

United States Senator, Minnesota

Remarks

Benjamin C. Ingman

Former student of Governor Walz

Remarks

The Honorable Tim Walz

Governor of Minnesota

