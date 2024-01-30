House GOP prepares to impeach Homeland Security chief over handling of U.S. border

Updated January 30, 2024 at 10:29 AM ET

The House Committee on Homeland Security is considering articles of impeachment for Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the influx of migrants crossing the U.S. border with Mexico.

Republicans on the committee are expected to approve the articles along party lines on Tuesday, setting up a vote on the full House floor as early as this week. The two articles accuse Mayorkas of "willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law" in enforcing border policy and "breach of public trust."

If the GOP-controlled House does approve the articles of impeachment, the process would then move to the Senate for a trial on whether to convict Mayorkas and remove him from office. It is highly unlikely that the Democratic-controlled Senate will convict Mayorkas--a process that would require the support of two-thirds of senators.

Mayorkas defended his actions, and the actions of his agency in a letter sent to the committee on Tuesday. He argued that Congress has failed to provide the administration the tools and legal authority needed to address the issues at the border.

"We need a legislative solution and only Congress can provide it," Mayorkas said in the letter. "I have been privileged to join a bipartisan group of United States Senators these past several months to provide technical and operational expertise in support of their efforts to strengthen our country's border security. These efforts would yield significant new enforcement tools and make a substantial difference at our border."

Committee Republicans argue Mayorkas has not cooperated with their impeachment investigation and dismissed his statement as inadequate.

"This is not about policy differences at all, House Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green of Tennessee said, "it goes far deeper." He summed up the GOP case against the DHS secretary, saying, "Secretary Mayorkas has put his political preferences above following the law."

The committee is expected to advance the articles of impeachment on Tuesday. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has not committed to an exact time for a vote on the House floor but he has committed to moving swiftly once the committee completes its work.

