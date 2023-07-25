2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is uninjured after being involved in a car crash

By Ayana Archie
July 25, 2023
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, was in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday as he traveled to a presidential campaign event, but he wasn't injured, his campaign says.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, was in a car accident in Tennessee on Tuesday as he traveled to a presidential campaign event, but he wasn't injured, his campaign says.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car accident Tuesday morning, his campaign confirmed to NPR.

DeSantis, who is a Republican candidate in the 2024 presidential election, was traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. He and his team are uninjured, a campaign spokesperson said.

"We appreciate the prayers and well wishes of the nation for his continued protection while on the campaign trail," his team said.

According to The Associated Press, a female staffer had minor injuries but was able to attend the event, where she was treated, later that morning. The crash happened when traffic slowed at about 8:15 a.m., causing a four-car crash.

Ayana Archie