Republican Mayor of Miami Francis Suarez files paperwork to run for president

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is the latest Republican to file paperwork to run for president in 2024. In a filing with the Federal Election Commission, Suarez officially declared his intention to enter the crowded GOP field ahead of the primary elections.

This comes just one day ahead of a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, Calif. Suarez appeared on Fox News days ahead of his address to tease a "major announcement" that he has planned. He is expected to announce his run for the White House.

Suarez enjoys a great deal of support in his hometown. He was originally elected to the office in 2017 with nearly 86% of the vote. Four years later, in 2021, he enjoyed almost as much support when he won with more than 78%.

Still, he is entering a crowded field led by frontrunner former President Donald Trump, a South Florida resident himself who also has high levels of support in the Miami area. Fellow Floridian Gov. Ron DeSantis is in the race as well. He is running second in most national polls, though he remains double digits behind Trump.

