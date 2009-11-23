States Want To Keep Illegal Immigrants Off The Road

Only three states — Illinois, New Mexico and Washington — allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses and other states have recently implemented practices aimed at banning immigrants who enter the U.S. illegally from operating motor vehicles.

As part of the NPR series, "On The Road to Safety," Tell Me More explores the risks of road safety posed by unlicensed and uninsured drivers. Guest host Jennifer Ludden speaks with Loretta Worters, of the Insurance Information Institute, for more. Worters is joined by Ira Melman, of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, and Kevin Johnson, professor of law and Chicana-Chicano Studies at the University of California, Davis.

