The Sins Of Governor Sanford

At a news conference Wednesday, Gov. Mark Sanford (R-SC) admitted to a year-long affair with a friend from Argentina.

Observers debate whether the scandal will derail his political career, and whether public officials should be judged on their private transgressions.

Guests:

Mary Newsom, associate editor for the Charlotte Observer. She wrote an editorial for the paper calling for Gov. Sanford to step down.

Sophia Nelson, editor of Political Intersection blog and former Republican strategist. She wrote a piece on why Gov. Sanford should not resign for the Huffington Post.

Eric Dezenhall, CEO of Dezenhall Resources, a crisis management firm in Washington, D.C. His most recent book is called Damage Control.

