Op-Ed: Ahmadinejad's Election Bad For Obama

According to Iran's Interior Ministry, President Mahmoud Amadinejad has won reelection with more than 60% of the vote.

In a column in the Daily Beast, Suzanne Maloney, senior fellow at The Saban Center for Middle East Policy at the Brookings Institution, calls the results "absurd." She also believes his win is "the worst possible outcome" for President Obama.

Listen to the TOTN podcast. Sign up for the newsletter.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.