Political Junkie: Specter Switches, Obama's 100

Penn. Senator Arlen Specter was a guest on Talk Monday. He told Neal Conan that he knew the polls look bleak, but that he was "working on a game plan" to stay in the senate.

Tuesday, the Republican became a Democrat. What does his switch mean for both parties?

Guests:

Ken Rudin, NPR's political editor and Political Junkie

Jon Delano, political analyst for KDKA TV, columnist for Pittsburgh Business Times, and contributing writer for Pittsburgh Magazine

Frank Donatelli, chairman of GOPAC, a republican political action committee

Anna Greenberg, senior vice president and principal for Greenberg Quinlan Rosner, and democratic pollster

