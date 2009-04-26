Benchmarking Obama: The First 100 Days

This Wednesday will mark the 100th day President Barack Obama has been in office, a time to assess the new administration's progress. The president is taking on his job at a tough time in history — the economy is in a recession and the country is involved in two wars. And yet, he remains popular. This week, NPR will be airing stories each day that measure the president's progress in key areas against the goals he set for his presidency.

NPR's Washington editor Ron Elving and national political correspondent Mara Liasson join guest host Lynn Neary to discuss the series.

