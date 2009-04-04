Obama At The G-20: How Did He Do?

The president began the week in London at the G-20 summit, where the world's largest economies pledged $1.1 trillion to help boost capital to the International Monetary Fund. This in the same week when the stock market showed glimmers of hope; but unemployment numbers reached new lows.

Host Scott Simon talks with Joe Nocera, who writes the "Talking Business" column for The New York Times, about the state of the economy.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.