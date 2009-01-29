Blagojevich Makes His Closing Statement

Gov. Rod Blagojevich (D-IL) has boycotted his impeachment trial before the Illinois state senate. Instead, he visited national TV hosts to protest the proceedings, calling the senate little more than a "kangaroo court."

Thursday, Gov. Blagojevich appeared before the senate to make his case. Chicago Tribune political reporter Rick Pearson followed the statement closely, and shares how voters in Illinois are responding to the trial.

