President Barack Obama is expected to issue an executive order today to close the detention center at Guantanamo Bay within a year. The decision represents a critical break from Bush administration policies.

James Yee, a former Muslim chaplain at the facility, discusses the president's swift move and critics who say Guantanamo is a necessary tool in the war against terror.

