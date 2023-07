When Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the Oath of Office to then President-elect Barack Obama, it didn't go as scripted. It's the only oath specifically dictated in the Constitution, so scholar Jonathan Turley recommends Obama re-do it, and get it right. Also, NPR's political editor Ken Rudin talks about how Obama's cabinet is taking shape.

