FDR's New Deal: Lessons For Obama

Since Franklin D. Roosevelt became president in 1933, the first benchmark of every new presidency is 100 days. Much like Roosevelt, President Obama has big plans for his first 100, but historians still debate the extent to which the New Deal got the United States out of the Depression.

Guests:

Jonathan Alter, author of The Defining Moment: FDR's Hundred Days and the Triumph of Hope, senior editor and columnist for Newsweek

Amity Shlaes, author of The Forgotten Man: A New History of the Great Depression, senior fellow in economic history at the Council of Foreign Relations

