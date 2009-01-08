Making Changes At The CIA

The CIA under the Bush administration has been plagued by allegations of secret prisons, rendition and intelligence failures. Obama has selected someone without intelligence experience — Leon Panetta — as the agency's new head. Will an outsider be able change the CIA?

Guests:

Tom Gjelten, NPR's intelligence and national security correspondent

Milt Bearden, former senior CIA officer, and co-author of The Main Enemy: The Inside Story of the CIA's Final Showdown with the KGB

John Diamond, author of The CIA and the Culture of Failure

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.